Bitter MEP launches extraordinary anti-UK rant: Claims 'Brits fleeing nation' over Brexit

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

The allegations were made by German politician Manfred Weber who leads the influential European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament. Speaking to Deutschland Radio he also claimed recent rioting in Northern Ireland was “Brexit violence” that “occurs because of Brexit”.

Mr Weber said: “The actual result of Brexit is that food deliveries to Great Britain have plummeted by 40 percent, investments by British companies in Europe have increased by 20 billions, the Brits are fleeing their own country, because they know the single market is important. Advertisements “And 30,000 European students who studied in GB in 2019 can no longer study there this year. Because Erasmus no longer applies. “These are the actual effects and that is why Brexit is a big mistake for all involved.” The remarks come as on Sunday Goldman Sachs predicted the British economy will grow by a “striking” 7.8 percent this year.

This is because the UK’s successful coronavirus vaccine scheme is allowing the Government to gradually lift the lockdown. The EU’s vaccine programme is lagging significantly behind with France, Germany and Italy going into lockdown to battle a third Covid-19 wave. Britain chose to stay out of the EU’s coronavirus vaccine procurement scheme and instead sourced its own jabs. Mr Weber controversially argued Brexit was not behind the UK’s success. READ MORE: EU ‘badgers’ UK to pay up settlements of Brexit divorce bill Advertisements

Most of those vaccinated in the UK received the AstraZeneca jab developed by Oxford University. EU countries have repeatedly u-turned on this vaccine, with some banning it for certain age groups or even outright. As part of the Brexit trade deal approved by Boris Johnson some checks now take place on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

This has infuriated Northern Irish unionists and contributed to Arlene Foster announcing her resignation as DUP leader after internal party unrest. Earlier this month there was serious loyalist rioting across the province which left dozens of police injured. Mr Weber explicitly blamed this on the UK’s decision to leave the EU.