Bowel cancer symptoms: How often do you poo? Your answer may signal you're at risk

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the UK. It is a general term for cancerous cells that multiply exponentially within the large bowel – a part of the digestive system. Due to the location of the cancer, many of the symptoms involve an interference in the way the body removes waste.

All data were taken from the Japan Collaborative Cohort (JACC) Study, a large community-based prospective study. Advertisements Most subjects were recruited from the general population or when undergoing routine health checks in the municipalities. All participants completed a self-administered questionnaire on enrolment. This covered demographic characteristics and lifestyle factors such as diet, tobacco smoking, alcohol consumption, physical activity, bowel movement frequency, susceptibility to diarrhoea and laxative use over the past year. DON’T MISS

The alternative answers provided on the questionnaire for the frequency of BM were: ‘daily’, ‘every two to three days’, ‘every four to five days’ and ‘every six days or less’. After conducting their analysis, the researchers found a “significant” association between bowel movement frequency and bowel cancer risk. Infrequent bowel movements were associated with a significantly increased risk of bowel cancer and a marginally increased risk of colon cancer in women, they found. During the study, a significantly increased risk of bowel cancer was found only in subjects who reported bowel movements every six days or less relative to those reporting daily bowel movements. Advertisements

“Therefore, we suggest that only highly infrequent bowel movements elevate the risk of colorectal cancer,” the researchers concluded. Other symptoms of bowel cancer According to the NHS, more than 90 percent of people with bowel cancer have one of the following combinations of symptoms: A persistent change in bowel habit – pooing more often, with looser, runnier poos and sometimes tummy (abdominal) pain

Blood in the poo without other symptoms of piles (haemorrhoids) – this makes it unlikely the cause is haemorrhoids

Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating – sometimes resulting in a reduction in the amount of food eaten and weight loss. As the health body explains, most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer. Nonetheless, see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more, it advises.

Am I at risk? The exact cause of bowel cancer is unknown. However, research has shown several factors may make you more likely to develop it. Having one or more risk factors doesn’t mean that you will definitely get bowel cancer. Many studies have shown that eating lots of red and processed meat increases the risk of bowel cancer. Other risk factors include: Diet

Being overweight and obese

Physical activity

Smoking tobacco

Alcohol

Age

Family history

Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

Previous cancer

Medical conditions

Benign polyps in the bowel

Radiation

Infections.

