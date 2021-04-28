Britney Spears latest updates – Conservatorship bombshell with star to speak in court about extent of dad’s control

Author: Hana Carter
BRITNEY Spears is set to break her silence on her conservatorship and speak in court about it for the first time.
The superstar singer’s dad currently controls huge amounts of his daughter’s life and Britney isn’t even allowed to manage her own finances.
The conservatorship was introduced more than a decade ago during Britney’s well-publicised mental health battles – but she is long considered to be functioning at a level that allows her to retake control of her life.
But as the recent Framing Britney documentary explained, a person living under a conservatorship cannot declare themselves fit – it is down to those placed in charge of their life to relinquish the control.
In Britney’s case, fans have accused her dad Jamie Spears of refusing to do that in order to essentially keep her under his control and use her starpower as his own personal cash cow.
The claims have led to the #FreeBritney movement, which has grown around the world, although Britney herself has always been reluctant to discuss the matter in public.
Now that’s changed with Britney reportedly requesting to address a court directly to discuss reclaiming control of her life,
According to CNN, the singer’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told a Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday “Britney wants to address the court directly,” adding she would like it to happen within the next month.
WHAT CAN’T BRITNEY DO?
Under the terms of the long-running conservatorship, the Toxic singer isn’t allowed to drive, go out by herself or make any significant personal or financial decisions.
While sources have said Britney’s life “would drastically change for the better” if Jamie is removed, the father’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen previously claimed the conservatorship “saved” the singer’s life.
“I understand that every story needs a villain,” the attorney previously said. “But people have it so wrong here.”
“This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life threatening situation.
“People were harming her and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney’s life,” she told Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach.
BRITNEY: I FEEL STRONGER
The pop princess posted a cute reel to her Instagram showing off her fantastic figure in a couple of bikinis.
Sharing the fun with her 4m followers, the 39-year-old opened up about body image and how she’s been feeling.
She wrote: “In the past two weeks I’ve said that’s it … I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot 🔥🔥🔥 !!!!
“I was like SHIT where the hell am I supposed to start 😂 … so I run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts!!!!
“And then it hit me … I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small !!!! I didn’t like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too!!!!
“We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should … I just hope I don’t see an @innout burger any time soon 🍔🍔🍔😂😂😂 !!!!”
Fans rushed to support the pop royalty.
One wrote: “Perfect queen at any size.”
“Your boyfriend might be hot.. But YOU ARE BRITNEY SPEARS 🙌🙌,” a second told her.
While a third gushed: “You look amazing!! 🔥🔥🔥😍”
BRITNEY: “I CRIED FOR TWO WEEKS”
Britney Spears said she was ’embarrassed by the light’ that she was cast in documentary Framing Britney Spears.
The pop star said she “cried for two weeks” after the documentary was released.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I didn’t watch the documentary” but what she has seen of it left her “embarrassed by the light they put me in”.
“I cried for two weeks,” adding, “and well …. I still cry sometimes !!
WHAT HAS BRITNEY’S LAWYER SAID?
At the most recent hearing into Britney’s case, her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III told a judge in Los Angeles he would file a petition to make the appointment permanent.
The key legal papers HAVE NOW been filed and obtained by the PA news agency.
Popstar Britney has also requested that she address the court herself at her next hearing.
According to the New York Times, Mr Ingham said: “The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly.”
HOW TO WATCH THE BATTLE FOR BRITNEY
In April 2021. BBC confirmed the release date for an explosive new Britney Spears documentary about her conservatorship war.
The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship will see BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar seek to uncover the truth behind the conservatorship.
He will visit Britney’s hometown in Louisiana make his way to Los Angeles.
For UK viewers, the documentary will be released on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 1 2021, later followed by a showing on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday, May 5.
BRITNEY IS A NO SHOW
Any hopes fans had of seeing their beloved Britney back on stage are slowly slipping away.
The 38-year-old has already said that she will not perform while her dad Jamie is still part of the conservatorship.
However, she also hasn’t explicitly said that if is booted out she will definitely perform again.
TMZ have said sources close to Britney reckon the pop princess hasn’t talked to anyone in her camp about wanting to get back on stage.
Thinking about a future without another performance from Britney would be a musical travesty for generations old and new.
BRITNEY READY TO SPILL
Britney is ready to tell all to the judge covering her conservator case, sources close to the action have told TMZ.
The pop princess is reportedly angry with her dad Jamie and has virtually no interaction with him anymore.
While the 68-year-old is still part of the team that looks after his daughter’s finances and business affairs, he is no longer her personal conservator.
Insiders say that Britney, 39, hasn’t been specific on what she wants to talk about to the judge but they reckon it’s going to be that she no longer wants Jamie to have any kind of legal control over her, her estate and any future choices.
Go, Britney!
BRITNEY SPEARS – PRINCESS OF POP
Released in 2013 by Maureen Goldthrope, this documentary gives a long-view of Britney’s life.
Its official description reads: “A pop phenomenon in every sense of the word, her catchy singles and sexy videos, plus a very public private life have made her a worldwide household name.”
It continues: “Featuring rarely seen performance footage of Britney and exclusive interviews with Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline, Tony Barretto (Britney’s personal bodyguard for many years) and of course, the lady herself. Follow the amazing story of a pop phenomenon!”
It is available to rent for UK and US viewers on Amazon Prime, and is also available to watch on YouTube.
PARENT WARS
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne slammed her ex-husband Jamie’s “excessive” $ 890k request of the star’s money in her conservatorship case.
Lynne’s lawyer made it clear how she feels about Jamie’s request in a filing.
The mother’s attorney, Gladstone N. Jones, III, filed papers on Monday objecting to legal fees spent by Jamie, as she claimed they are “utterly excessive” and “served no benefit to” the 39-year-old singer.
Lynne specifically took issue with the nearly $ 900,000 her ex spent with the law firm Holland & Knight, which was racked up as Britney attempted to remove him as co-conservator of her estate.
According to Yahoo, Lynne’s objection calls for “fees and expenses charged for certain services provided by H&K” to be “examined” by the judge in private.
If the services “are determined to be improper or excessive,” Lynne has asked for them to be stricken from the bill or reimbursed to Britney’s estate if they had already been paid.
WHO ELSE HAS BRITNEY’S ATTORNEY REPRESENTED?
It is not clear which other high profile names Ingham has represented.
However, his LinkedIn page states how the lawyer “regularly represents banks and licensed professional fiduciaries as well as individuals.”
Ingham added: “Also I serve on the Appointed Counsel Panel for the Los Angeles Superior Court.
“The Court has appointed me to act as attorney, guardian ad litem, referee and master in cases as large as $ 500 million.”
WHO IS BRITNEY’S ATTORNEY
Samuel D. Ingham III is a lawyer based in Ojai, California.
He studied at the University of California School of Law and is now a State Bar Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust a Probate Law.
In addition, Ingham has been trained and qualified as a mediator by the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
A bio on the laywer’s LinkedIn page reads: “My practice is devoted to court proceedings involving conservatorships and trusts.
“These areas both involve the application of complex laws to challenging family situations.
“Over the years, I have developed a “problem solving” approach to these cases to avoid or minimise litigation and arrive at a cost-effective resolution.”
FREE BRITNEY, B****
The hour long documentary will focus on her conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement which has over 104,000 followers.
BAFTA-winning journalist Mobeen Azha will lead the documentary, attending court hearings about her conservatorship and meet those involved in the #FreeBritney movement.
Azha travels to Britney’s hometown in Louisiana making his way to Los Angeles.
BRITNEY’S FANS WORRIED ABOUT STAR
BRITNEY Spears’ fans are worried about pop star once more as she posted a “creepy” photo of a Victorian woman holding a baby’s skeleton.
Britney, 39, is known for sharing some rather odd Instagram posts which fans have taken as clues and secret messages.
However, her fans were left scratching their heads as the singer shared a picture of a Victorian woman holding the skeleton of a baby.
Along with the terrifying picture, she wrote: “Devil is in the details …. wouldn’t want this baby to hit me one more time !!!!”
Though this was a word play of her greatest hit, fans still rushed to the comments to check up on her.
SPEAKING OUT
Britney Spears is set to speak in court for the first time at her conservatorship hearing.
The news comes as her dad Jamie Spears fights to keep the singer under his control.
According to CNN, the singer’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III spoke at a hearing Tuesday at Los Angeles Superior Court.
He stated: “Britney wants to address the court directly.”
WHERE CAN I WATCH FRAMING BRITNEY?
Framing Britney Spears is an exclusive documentary that looks at her rise to fame and why she ended up in court with her dad.
The official synopsis of the film reads: “People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her phenomenal career and brutal downfall, as she battles her father in court over who should control her life.”
For UK viewers, the 2021 film is available to stream through NowTV. The Entertainment Pass will cost you £9.99 a month.
However, if you are in the US, Framing Britney Spears premiered on FX and FX Hulu on February 5, 2021.
It is now available to watch exclusively on Hulu.
WHAT HAS JAMIE SPEARS SAID ABOUT THE CASE?
Jamie Spears had been in control of both the singer’s financial and personal affairs before stepping down from the latter role in September 2019 due to health reasons.
Jodi Montgomery – a care professional – then replaced him on what has been a temporary basis.
At the most recent hearing into Britney’s case, her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III told a judge in Los Angeles he would file a petition to make the appointment permanent.
The key legal papers HAVE NOW been filed and obtained by the PA news agency.
Popstar Britney has also requested that she address the court herself at her next hearing.
According to the New York Times, Mr Ingham said: “The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly.”
BRIT IN COURT
A preliminary hearing date has been set for June 23 by Judge Brenda Penny.
It is currently unknown whether she will appear in person of video link at superior court. She did not appear at the hearing earlier this week.
According to CNN, the singer’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III spoke at a hearing Tuesday at Los Angeles Superior Court.
He stated: “Britney wants to address the court directly.”
BRITNEY SPEARS – FOR THE RECORD
Britney Spears: For The Record is a documentary made by the popstar herself.
Released in 2008, the documentary follows Britney’s return to the recording studio following her much-publicised 2007 breakdown.
It documents the release of Circus her sixth studio album, and delves into her own feelings towards her controversial conservatorship.
In one candid moment, she tells the cameras: “There’s no excitement, there’s no passion… I have really good days, and then I have bad days.
“Even when you go to jail, you know there’s the time when you’re gonna get out. But in this situation, it’s never ending. It’s just like Groundhog Day every day.”
Unfortunately, the documentary isn’t currently available to stream, but clips from the docu-movie can be found on sites like Vimeo or YouTube for viewers in both the UK and US.
#FREEBRITNEY
Britney’s attorney filed for Jodi Montgomery to officially replace her father as the permanent conservator over Britney’s personal matters.
She also asked her father to resign from his role overseeing her personal life.
The legal documents also stated that Britney reserves the right to eventually request an end to the conservatorship completely.
