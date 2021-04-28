Britney Spears latest updates – Conservatorship bombshell with star to speak in court about extent of dad’s control

Author: Hana Carter

This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

BRITNEY Spears is set to break her silence on her conservatorship and speak in court about it for the first time.

The superstar singer’s dad currently controls huge amounts of his daughter’s life and Britney isn’t even allowed to manage her own finances.

The conservatorship was introduced more than a decade ago during Britney’s well-publicised mental health battles – but she is long considered to be functioning at a level that allows her to retake control of her life.

But as the recent Framing Britney documentary explained, a person living under a conservatorship cannot declare themselves fit – it is down to those placed in charge of their life to relinquish the control.

In Britney’s case, fans have accused her dad Jamie Spears of refusing to do that in order to essentially keep her under his control and use her starpower as his own personal cash cow.

The claims have led to the #FreeBritney movement, which has grown around the world, although Britney herself has always been reluctant to discuss the matter in public.

Now that’s changed with Britney reportedly requesting to address a court directly to discuss reclaiming control of her life,

According to CNN, the singer’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told a Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday “Britney wants to address the court directly,” adding she would like it to happen within the next month.

