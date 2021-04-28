Britney Spears Vows To ‘Get In Shape’ So She Can Keep Up With Her Boyfriend’s ‘Hotter Than Hot’ Body

Author: Allison Swan

This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Britney Spears is working on her fitness — and she has her super hot boyfriend Sam Asghari to thank for keeping her motivated.

Britney Spears, 39, looks totally incredible! The pop princess took to Instagram on April 27 to share a fun Reel of her looking super svelte in two different bikinis and revealed that she recently decided she had to “get in shape.”

Britney explained in her caption that she has spent the past two weeks eating (mostly) clean and working out a ton, in order to keep up with her fitness model boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27.

Advertisements

“In the past two weeks I’ve said that’s it,” Britney wrote on the social media app. “I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot !!!! I was like SHIT where the hell am I supposed to start.. so I run a lot and try to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts!!!!”

“And then it hit me … I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small,” Britney continued. “I didn’t like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too!!!! We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should … I just hope I don’t see an @innout burger any time soon!!!!

In the video Britney shows off the results of her hard work by modeling a hot pink bikini that perfectly showcases her signature abs and belly button piercing. She also rocks a rust colored bikini and both suits look so good it’s hard to choose a favorite.

Britney’s fit physique was on full display over the weekend when she wore a figure-flattering dark blue mini dress to a special night out. She wore matching heels, a necklace, and sunglasses but her best accessory was her hunky boyfriend Sam! Her boyfriend of 3 years was by her side for the event and later shared a photo of their coordinated look to his Instagram page.

“About last night #vaccinated #thankyouscience,” Sam captioned the post. Britney and Sam’s many fans flooded the comments section with compliments. “Y’all look AMAZING 😍 so glad to see britney have fun, thank you for sharing with us ❤️,” one follower wrote while another called them a “beautiful couple.”