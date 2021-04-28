Cadbury tells nation to STOP buying Dairy Milk 'for the love of chocolate'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

As the high street reopens and Britons head back to the shops, Cadbury is asking the nation to support local businesses for their next chocolate treat. The company has partnered with six independent shops across the country to help them through the tough times that the pandemic has caused many businesses.

This will be available from May 4 and to claim a free gift courtesy of Cadbury, chocolate fans just need to head to cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk. Advertisements Colin O’Toole, Associate Director Marketing Cadbury UK & Ireland at Mondelez said: “We are proud to be supporting local chocolatiers across the UK. “As a nation, we’ve always been lucky to have a thriving chocolate scene, full of variety and creativity; and at Cadbury, we of course understand what it’s like to start out as a small independent chocolate shop. “So, we wanted to take the opportunity to support our fellow chocolatiers and ask the nation to do the same.

All of its 61 shops stayed closed when non-essential retail opened on April 12 after the restrictions over the last year had caused the company to suffer. In a statement the company said: “Like many companies, we have been operating for a long time in a tough and challenging retail environment. “We have been committed to transforming and growing a successful Thorntons retail estate; this has included significant investments to open new format stores and cafes and ensuring we had stores in the right locations. “The ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the numerous lockdown restrictions over the last year – especially during our key trading periods at Easter and Christmas – has meant we have been operating in the most challenging circumstances. “We understand that this will be an uncertain and concerning time for our colleagues and we will actively support them during this period.” Advertisements Despite the store closures, Thorntons will still operate online, meaning fans can continue to get their hands on their favourite chocolate.

