Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise Has Now Sold Six Million Copies Worldwide

If Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the Nintendo Switch hit of 2020, this year it’s gotta be Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise.

In its opening week, it shipped four million units globally and now it’s experienced yet another sales milestone. Following on from it reaching five million units earlier this month, Capcom has now announced it’s sold six million copies (this includes physical and digital sales). That’s quite an impressive feat for a third-party title on the Nintendo Switch.

To celebrate this special occasion, Capcom has once again released a special celebration package. It contains 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done steaks, 10 Large Bomb Barrels, 5 Mega Demondrugs and 5 Mega Armorskins.

“This item pack can be claimed in the main game of Monster Hunter Rise. You will need to update the game in order to claim this item pack. This item pack can only be claimed once. Go to the Courier to claim this item pack.”

Today also sees the arrival of the game’s big Version 2.0 update. It gives players access to new monsters, Apex monsters, event quests and armour. Have you purchased a copy of Monster Hunter Rise yet? Leave a comment down below.