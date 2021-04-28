NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

China school attack: Knifeman injures 16 children and two teachers...

China school attack: Knifeman injures 16 children and two teachers in stabbing spree

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed

China school attack: Knifeman injures 16 children and two teachers in stabbing spree

Police have arrested a man who attacked the victims in Beiliu City, in south China’s Guangxi region this afternoon. Footage shared on social media show the suspect being detained and taken into custody by police.

Two of the children were seriously injured in the attack, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

A suspect was arrested by police, Xinhua added.

All those injured have been rushed to hospital, according to state-run China Global Television Network.

More to follow…

