Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 5 Uttar Pradesh cities report 12 times more COVID-19 cases than last year

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Advertisements Annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri to begin from 14 May The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced that the annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri will begin on 14 May, News18 reported. The government’s new SOPs will include negative RTPCR tests, online registrations and E-passes. The sanctum sanctorum will be shut for devotees and no hand-to-surface contact will be allowed during the yatra, stated the government. The announcement comes amid reports of at least 600 police officers in the state testing positive for coronavirus largely because of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Uttrakhand Govt. has said that the annual pilgrimage (Chardham yatra) to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri & Gangotri will begin on May 14.@AnupamTrivedi26 shares more details with @shreyadhoundial pic.twitter.com/kJatyaHN9z — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 28, 2021

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Five UP cities report 12 times more cases than in first COVID-19 peak, says report Five cities in Uttar Pradesh are registering about 12 times more coronavirus infections than the first COVID-19 peak in September 2020, according to India Today. Advertisements NITI Aayog has predicted that after Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the next COVID-19 hotspot in the country. The state may report over 1.9 lakh daily cases by the end of April, Centre’s policy think thank had predicted. 5 cities in UP are seeing about 12 times more cases now than the first #Covid19 peak in Sept 2020: pic.twitter.com/yXtuc54hF5 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 28, 2021

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Kerala to purchase 70 lakh Covishied vaccine and 30 lakh Covaxin Kerala on Wednesday has decided to purchase one crore COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers. It also decided against imposing a lockdown in the state although the test positivity rate reigns above 20 percent. Of the one crore vaccines to be purchased, 70 lakh doses will be Covishield and 30 lakh Covaxin. The first 10 lakh dose is to be purchased next week. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision hours before the online registration for vaccination for those above 18 years is to begin in the country.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Uttarakhand has adequate oxygen supply, hospital beds, says CM We have sufficient amount of oxygen, we even supplied a little to other states. We have adequate number of hospital beds too, we set up 1,000 beds in Sports College (Dehradun). In Haldwani, we’ve set up beds in private colleges besides medical college and Sports College, said Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Every govt has right to control panic created of a crisis, says BJP spokesperson to BBC When the BBC anchor asks, “Is it unpatriotic in India to criticise the government?” BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal says, “If there’s a concerted effort to spread fake news against the Central government and build a false narrative to create panic out of crisis, every government has the right to control the panic.” Agarwal’s response comes after Twitter took down 52 tweets, most of which were critical of India’s handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The tweets, which are no longer accessible, included those posted by Congress MP Revanth Reddy, West Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak, actor Vineet Kumar Singh and filmmakers Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das, according to reports. “If you create panic out of the crisis, every government has a right to control the panic.” As Covid critical posts are removed on social media platforms in India, the BJP’s @gopalkagarwal responds with “tweeters have to comply” with the country’s content regulations#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/zfzY2EfRhK — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 27, 2021

Coronavirus LATEST Updates BJP spokesperson responds to social media gag during COVID-19 crisis BBC conducted an interview with BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Wednesday. When the anchor asks “you are the biggest democracy. You can handle criticism, cant you?” Agarwal says, “No, no this is not the right perspective. Twitter and every social media platform have to comply with the rules and regulations of the country. when our govt pointed out about these toolkits and these tweets which are not in our national interest and based on fake news…”

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Goa announces lockdown till 3 May Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday announced lockdown in the Union Territory from 7 pm on 29 April till 3 May. “Essential services and industrial activities will be allowed, no public transport to be allowed. Casinos, hotels, pubs will remain shut. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation,” said Sawant. Lockdown announced in state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/PXaUfT5tkG — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Former Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19 Former Maharashtra minister and Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad passed away Wednesday morning at a Mumbai hospital due to COVID-19. He was 81. The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, party sources said. Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates Responsibility of state to protect Siddique Kappan when in custody: SC to UP govt The Supreme Court bench Wednesday observed that it was only considering the issue of medical treatment of Kerala scribe Siddique Kappan – who is said to have been suffering from various COVID-19 comorbidities in jail at the moment – and said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect him while he was under its custody. “You have have to consider the suggestion in the context of the precarious health condition of the person and the ultimate responsibility of state. He has the problem of diabeteics, blood pressure, he has suffered an injury while in jail. Will he be able to get adequate medical help in jail?”, the bench asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.