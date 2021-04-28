NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Covid passports: Why the US could be allowed into Europe for holidays before Brits

Travel

Covid passports: Why the US could be allowed into Europe for holidays before Brits

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Covid passports: Why the US could be allowed into Europe for holidays before Brits

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered encouragement for US residents hoping to holiday in the EU.

She told the New York Times: “The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines. This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union.

“Because one thing is clear: all 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA.”

She said the travel situation would still depend “on the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union”.

