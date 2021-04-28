Covid vaccine calculator reveals when YOU will get your jab – as next phase announced

Author: Vanessa Chalmers

MILLIONS more Brits are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine and this handy calculator reveals when you can expect yours.

The NHS coronavirus vaccine booking system has opened up to healthy people in England aged 42 and over.

Those set to turn 42 before July 1 can also now arrange their jab.

A text will be sent from “NHSvaccine” inviting them to get a dose with a link to the booking site. People can also call 119.

There are thousands of vaccine sites to choose from, including shopping centres, mosques and pharmacies.

There are three vaccines currently being rolled out across the UK.

So far 33.8 million Brits have received a first dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca, the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Moderna jab with more than 13.2 million having had a second.

Omni’s vaccine queue calculator will estimate how many people are ahead of you in the wait for a jab in the UK, accounting for the delay in the first-dose rollout.

You can also use the calculator that only applies to England, which is more specific.

All you need to do is enter your age, job and if you have a health condition.

In other vaccine news this week:

It was also revealed today that a single dose of a vaccine cuts the risk of catching the virus by two-thirds and onward transmission to household members by up to almost half.

The Health Secretary said: “It further reinforces that vaccines are the best way out of this pandemic as they protect you and they may prevent you from unknowingly infecting someone in your household.”

When will you get your vaccine?

Omni’s vaccine queue calculator will give you an idea of when you can expect to be vaccinated.

It’s based on the Government’s priority list and the likely rate of vaccination.

It can be adjusted based on how fast the vaccines are deployed – using the seven-day rate gives the closest estimation, however cannot account for any potential delays or shortages in the future.

Omni also sets a default uptake rate of 75 per cent based on previous years’ flu vaccine figures.

In reality, this could be lower or higher. The uptake has reached record levels of the high 90s in people over 50, but its not known how younger people will respond.

Changing the uptake rate on the calculator either makes the queue longer or shorter.

The tool also considers the proportion of first doses to second doses administered in the previous week.

This helps account for the expected slowdown in rate of first dose being administered in April.

A new feature of the calculator also predicts when “herd immunity” could be achieved, based on when 70 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated.

With the current vaccination rate and 75 per cent uptake:

A 25-year-old:

Given a vaccination rate of 2,669,907 a week and an uptake of 75 per cent, you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 10/06/2021 and 15/07/2021. You should then get your second dose by between 02/09/2021 and 07/10/2021.

A 35-year-old

Given a vaccination rate of 2,669,907 a week and an uptake of 75 per cent, you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 09/05/2021 and 10/06/2021. You should then get your second dose by between 01/08/2021 and 02/09/2021.

A 40-year-old:

Given a vaccination rate of 2,669,907 a week and an uptake of 75 per cent, you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine by 09/05/2021. You should then get your second dose by 01/08/2021.

With the current vaccination rate but with 95 per cent uptake:

A 25-year-old:

Given a vaccination rate of 2,669,907 a week and an uptake of 95 per cent, you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 26/06/2021 and 10/08/2021. You should then get your second dose by between 18/09/2021 and 02/11/2021

A 35-year-old

Given a vaccination rate of 2,669,907 a week and an uptake of 95 per cent, you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine between 17/05/2021 and 26/06/2021. You should then get your second dose by between 09/08/2021 and 18/09/2021.

A 40-year-old:

Given a vaccination rate of 2,669,907 a week and an uptake of 95 per cent, you should expect to receive your first dose of vaccine by 17/05/2021. You should then get your second dose by 09/08/2021.

How does the vaccine programme work?

Scientific advisers have confirmed the vaccine programme will continue to prioritise people by age, after those in their 80s were put at the top of the list.

People between 40 and 49 will be next in line for the jab, followed by the 30-39s age group and then those aged 18 to 29.

In phase 2 of the government’s rollout priority will be given in the following order:

All those aged 40-49

All those aged 30-39

All those aged 18-29

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase 1 (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.

Vaccines have already been given to the top four groups of about 15 million people – all over-70s, extremely vulnerable individuals, care home residents and staff and frontline healthcare workers.

Anyone in these groups who has not received their jab has been urged to contact the NHS to get it.

2 The official prioritisation list, drawn up by the JCVI