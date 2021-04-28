NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Daniel Ek secures Arsenal takeover funds as he vows to...

Daniel Ek secures Arsenal takeover funds as he vows to oust the Kroenkes

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004 and have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the past four seasons.

Ek says his main goal is to bring success to Arsenal if his takeover attempt is successful.

“I just focus on the club, I focus on the fans and I focus on trying to bring the club back to glory,” he said.

“I first and foremost am a fan, that’s the most important thing for me and I want the club to do better, that’s my primary interest.”

