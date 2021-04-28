David Beckham is raking in nearly £50,000 every DAY from booze and fashion lines

Author: Jessica Lester

This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

DAVID Beckham is raking in nearly £50,000 every day from his fashion, fragrance and alcohol lines.

The 45-year-old former footballer has a range of Becks-branded clothes, watches, footwear and more sold by Seven Global LLP, which runs David’s company DB Ventures Limited.



6 David is making almost £50,000 a day from his brand deals Credit: Getty

Now, it’s been revealed that sales of the items – which includes Haig Club whisky and Adidas sports clothing – raked in a huge £17.4million last year.

According to The Mirror, the huge pay cheque works out an an immense £47,671 every day for the now US-based soccer superstar.

An account from Seven Global LLP reportedly said: “David Beckham is an international celebrity whose name has become a lifestyle brand.

“The members believe that the David Beckham brand combined with the LLP business strategy will withstand any competition in the market.”

The star has a number of branded goods sold by his company DB Ventures Limited

Seven Global was launched in 2015 as a “joint venture” between Global Brands Group and David Beckham, according to their website.

An online statement explains that the brand “drives the continued development of all consumer product categories around David Beckham”.

It lists some of the campaign partnerships David has already taken part in, including Tudor watches, Biotherm Homme and multiple fragrance lines.

The former LA Galaxy player has also partnered more recently with Adidas, released a David Beckham Capsule Collection in 2017.

6 David has his own line of Haig Club whisky Credit: Handout

6 He also has a range of different clothing lines Credit: Getty

He also has worked with designer watch brand Breitling, clothing brand Armani and razor vendor Gillette over the years.

David also recently confirmed he will be taking part in a Disney+ series where he will mentor a team of young footballers as part of a seven-figure deal.

Unlike his successful business, David’s wife Victoria’s fashion brand has racked up more than £46million worth of debt since its launch.

Accounts from this February suggested auditors had “significant doubt” that the company would continue to operate.

6 David has agreed to take part in a Disney+ series Credit: Getty

6 Wife Victoria has not shared her husband’s success in business

Victoria, 47, recorded losses of £11.8million in 2019, ten years after launching the collection in 2008.

She faced criticism last year for trying to use the Government’s furlough scheme to pay some of her staff – and quickly made a U-turn on the decision.

Nonetheless, Victoria and David are still living a lavish lifestyle, and have this week returned to their £6million estate in the UK.

The A-list couple, along with their youngest kids Romeo, Cruz and Harper, flew to Miami, Florida, on Christmas Day, where they have been living the high life with relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and sunny weather.

Their long stay there had prompted whispers that Victoria had finally been talked into moving to Miami, where David has set up his football team Inter Miami CF, having previously not been keen to relocate to the States.

However, the family are now back and reaping the rewards of the lake — which would cover three quarters of a football pitch — at their £6million estate.