Debenhams store closures: New closing dates given for 25 shops – full list

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

The retailer will shut down 25 more stores in a second wave of closures in less than a fortnight. The chain is in the middle of a huge closing down sale after failing to secure a rescue deal when the business collapsed during the last lockdown.

Online retailer Boohoo acquired all intellectual property assets of Debenhams in January in a £55 million deal. The deal includes customer data and selected contracts, but physical shops were not part of the purchase. Advertisements A total of 97 branches reopened in England and Wales on April 12, the day that Covid restrictions eased, as part of a final stock liquidation process. Today a list of 25 stores that will shut in England and Wales on May 8 was released: Blackpool Bury St Edmunds Crawley Derby Hemel Hempstead READ MORE:Hero husky rescued newborn baby abandoned in park Advertisements

Earlier this month Debenhams announced dates for other store closures. Stores closing on May 4: Bury Cambridge Hastings Ipswich Newport Nottingham

The dates for the remainder of shops are yet to be finalised but all will close by May 15. The retailer stressed shoppers will find discounts of up to 80% off fashion and home and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance products in the final sale. A spokesperson for the company said: “With such great bargains on offer, it is no wonder our stock is selling out incredibly fast. “Time is running out for shoppers to take advantage of the incredible discounts being offered at these stores.”

Read More