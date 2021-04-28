NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Family of man hit and killed while changing tire on freeway begs for tips on suspect: 'They need to pay for what they did'

Author: Jessica Willey

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The family of a man who was hit and killed while changing a flat tire on the side of the freeway is making a public plea for information about the driver who did not stop.

On Saturday, April 10, Cesar Jimenez-Mancera was stopped on the side of the East Freeway near Federal Road to help a co-worker change a flat tire.

They were on their way to work. Jimenez-Mancera was hit and killed and the driver kept going.

Houston police have no suspects.

“I really want justice,” said Guadalupe Romero, Jimenez-Mancera’s stepdaughter. “I want anybody who knows anything to please come forward. He might not be my blood, but he raised me. He’s my dad.”

The grief is bad enough, but the financial burden is also starting to mount, the 21-year-old said.

Jimenez was the sole provider for her, her younger sister and her mother.

“We’re struggling,” she said. “We need help. I’m working, but my mom, my little sister … she doesn’t work. It’s been really hard these days and we have a lot more coming.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help the family, who is now left without their provider and without the answers they need.

“How? How did this happen?” asked Romero. “I want to know and I want to know who did it. They need to pay for what they did. They left a broken family in pieces.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Up to a $ 5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a charge or arrest in the case.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

