Fears London’s brutal gang war of 2017 could be repeated this summer as knife victim’s brother slain in stabbing spate

THERE are fears London’s brutal gang war of 2017 could be repeated this summer after a knife victim’s brother was slain in a spate of stabbings.

Junior Jah, 18, was found dying on the pavement near his home in Canning Town, east London on Monday afternoon.

His brother Ahmed Jah, 21, was stabbed to death just 150 yards away in April 2017.

He was set upon as he bought a soft drink less than 50 yards from his home.

The killing of Junior – who was also known as Y.Grinna – has raised fears of a summer of knife crime in the capital as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Mr Jah was the 12th teenager stabbed to death in London in 2021 – just five less than there were in the whole of 2020.

There are concerns there will be a summer of violence in the capital between rival gangs from the north and south of the city.

There is no suggestion Junior Jah was involved with criminal gangs.

He was attacked just minutes away from where Fares Maatou, 14, was stabbed in the head outside a pizza restaurant while defending his friend last week.

Witnesses said Fares, who was wearing his school uniform, was killed for his electric scooter by a thug with a samurai sword.

REVENGE ATTACKS

Speaking at the time of Ahmed’s killing four years ago, his dad Abubakarr said: “Young people need to put down their knives and stop the violence.

“It is destroying families and communities.”

The elder Jah’s murder sparked a series of bloody revenge attacks across the capital.

The schoolboy was sat with friends when the attacker approached from behind wielding a gun and opened fire.

The violence culminated in the murder of 14-year-old CJ Davis, who was brutally shot in the head near a playground in Newham.

Neville McLeod lived with CJ. He said at the time: “He might have got into trouble once. But not anything major, that someone could want to kill him or killed him.

“He never gave me any trouble. I’ve nothing bad to say about CJ. Not one word.”

LONDON KNIFE CRIME There have been 32 murder investigations launched in London this year. Of those, 25 are related to stabbings. Five murder probes related to knife crime have been launched this month. Twelve teenagers have been murdered in the capital this year – compared to 17 for the whole of 2020. Sixteen teenagers have been charged in connection with six different murders this year. All the victims were allegedly stabbed to death in these cases.

Meanwhile earlier this week in West Norwood, Lambeth, four teen boys were arrested after two young women – including a 16-year-old girl – were seriously hurt in a stabbing outside a takeaway.

The girls were knifed as horror erupted in broad daylight.

Two weeks ago, a 17-year-old boy died from stab wounds after being found injured on a south London street.

Cops launched a murder probe after the boy was found on the road in Sydenham, south-east London.

So far this year there has been 32 murder investigations launched in London. Of those, 25 have been stabbings.

Sixteen teenagers have been charged in connection with six different murders in 2021. All the victims were allegedly stabbed to death.

The Met Police refused to comment on fears of increased knife crime in London this summer when contacted by The Sun.

