Flights: Jet2, TUI, BA, Ryanair and easyJet latest plans as vaccine passport 'confirmed'

Flights have been severely impacted during the coronavirus pandemic, amid an onslaught of travel restrictions. However, there is some hope ahead for Britons with plans to lift international travel restrictions on May 17.
Jet2
Jet2 has made the decision to suspend all flights and holidays up to and including June 23, 2021, due to “continued uncertainty”.
The airline was not satisfied by the release of the Global Travel Taskforce framework.
The airline made the announcement on April 9. In a statement on its website Jet2 explained: “Because of the continued uncertainty following the release of the Global Travel Taskforce framework, it’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights up to and including 23 June 2021.
“If you’re affected by any programme changes, we’ll automatically cancel your booking with a full refund and our team of travel experts will be in touch to help you book your summer getaway for later in the year.
“If you’re due to travel from 24 June 2021 onwards, we’ll provide an update closer to the time.”
Holidaymakers who booked through a third party, including online travel agents, are advised to contact their provider directly.
TUI
TUI is moving forward with its plans to resume some flights and holidays from May 17 “at the earliest”.
However, the holiday provider says it will only take customers to destinations where quarantine is not required in the UK or at the destination.
Under the airline’s “holiday promise” holidays won’t go ahead if Government advice makes travel abroad illegal, if the FCDO advises against non-essential travel to a destination, if the Government of a destination enforced quarantine, or if a nation is on the red list.
“You’ll be able to change your booking to another date for free or receive a full refund,” states the TUI website.
It adds: “If we need to cancel your holiday for any of these reasons, you don’t need to do anything. We’ll work through bookings in departure date order to proactively contact you as soon as we can.
“If you have an accommodation-only booking, which isn’t impacted by travel restrictions, and that you, therefore, don’t want to cancel, please give us a call.”
TUI anticipates more information in the coming weeks, at which point it will confirm flights and holidays.
Ryanair
Ryanair has continued to operate some flights throughout the pandemic, though these may change at short notice if necessary.
“We know your plans may change, so we’ve dropped our flight change fees for all new bookings made before 30 June 2021, for travel before October 31 2021,” reads a statement from Ryanair.
“You can now make up to two flight changes for travel by October 31 2021. This gives you complete flexibility and peace of mind.
“Our Zero Change Fee promo is applicable for bookings made after 10 June 2020.
“Flight changes must take place at least seven days before the original scheduled departure dates to avail of the promo.
“Fare and product price difference may apply.”
The airline has also recently launched a new “price checker” app to try and “protect customers against Online Travel Agent’s (OTA’s) who may be overcharging customers, providing incorrect customer details and preventing Ryanair from dealing directly with passengers.”
The tool will allow customers to check “the amount paid to Ryanair for their booking versus the amount charged by the Online Travel Agent”.
Ryanair has also introduced a new “Verified Seal” that guarantees customers they are booking directly on Ryanair website or app.
“We’re pleased to launch our new ‘Price Checker’ and ‘Verified Seal’ on the Ryanair.com website and app. These two new features will help customers avoid the pitfalls of booking with online travel agents, who may overcharge, provide incorrect customers information and prevent Ryanair from dealing directly with the passenger,” said Ryanair’s director of marketing Dara Brady.
“We advise our customers to always book directly through the Ryanair website and Ryanair app where they will have access to the lowest fares, direct Customer Care and speedy refunds.”
easyJet
easyJet has continued to operate some flights throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the airline has cancelled all easyJet holidays up to and including May 16.
“Currently, the government has said that the planned restart date for international travel is still due to be 17 May and that’s the date we’re planning to start taking people away again,” said the airline in a statement.
Customers with a flight-only booking are advised to check the latest travel updates for their specific journey.
While some flights continue to operate they may be subject to change, and customers should be aware of any local requirements before travel “including forms, quarantine and testing”.
easyJet also provides updates on travel entry bans, lockdowns and quarantine restrictions that might impact passengers.
The orange-tipped carrier is set to announce more information on package holidays in the coming weeks.
“The Government has also shared a little bit more about how holidays can be restarted again and the introduction of a traffic light system – they will share which traffic light colour destinations fall under in early May, so we’ll know even more then,” the website explains.
“We’re continually working through how Covid-19 may impact future bookings in departure date order. If your holiday becomes affected, we’ll let you know as soon as we can.”
