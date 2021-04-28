Flights: Jet2, TUI, BA, Ryanair and easyJet latest plans as vaccine passport 'confirmed'

Author:

Flights have been severely impacted during the coronavirus pandemic, amid an onslaught of travel restrictions. However, there is some hope ahead for Britons with plans to lift international travel restrictions on May 17.

Jet2 Jet2 has made the decision to suspend all flights and holidays up to and including June 23, 2021, due to "continued uncertainty". The airline was not satisfied by the release of the Global Travel Taskforce framework. The airline made the announcement on April 9. In a statement on its website Jet2 explained: "Because of the continued uncertainty following the release of the Global Travel Taskforce framework, it's with a heavy heart that we've taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights up to and including 23 June 2021. "If you're affected by any programme changes, we'll automatically cancel your booking with a full refund and our team of travel experts will be in touch to help you book your summer getaway for later in the year. "If you're due to travel from 24 June 2021 onwards, we'll provide an update closer to the time." Holidaymakers who booked through a third party, including online travel agents, are advised to contact their provider directly. "If you're due to travel from 24 June 2021 onwards, we'll provide an update closer to the time," the airline added.

TUI TUI is moving forward with its plans to resume some flights and holidays from May 17 "at the earliest". However, the holiday provider says it will only take customers to destinations where quarantine is not required in the UK or at the destination. Under the airline's "holiday promise" holidays won't go ahead if Government advice makes travel abroad illegal, if the FCDO advises against non-essential travel to a destination, if the Government of a destination enforced quarantine, or if a nation is on the red list. "You'll be able to change your booking to another date for free or receive a full refund," states the TUI website. It adds: "If we need to cancel your holiday for any of these reasons, you don't need to do anything. We'll work through bookings in departure date order to proactively contact you as soon as we can. "If you have an accommodation-only booking, which isn't impacted by travel restrictions, and that you, therefore, don't want to cancel, please give us a call." TUI anticipates more information in the coming weeks, at which point it will confirm flights and holidays.