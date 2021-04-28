Forza Horizon 5 is shaping up to be a must-play game and it hasn't even been announced yet

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

The Forza Horizon series has been a highlight for an Xbox brand starved of blockbuster exclusives.

And it looks like a new game in the series could be unveiled soon, perhaps even at this year’s online-only E3 event.

If the rumours are to be believed, Forza Horizon 5 is shaping up to be another must-have Xbox exclusive.

The latest reports suggest the game will be set in sunny Mexico, which has pretty much everything you could want for an open-world driving game.

Mexico has big, bustling city locations, beautiful countryside, plenty of famous landmarks and a generous supply of stunning beaches.

There’s also potential for some awesome off-road gravel racing in the mountain areas off the beaten track.

Hints of a Mexican setting began with a Twitter exchange between industry insider Jeff Grubb, and Windows Central senior editor Jez Corden.

Previous rumours suggested a Japanese setting, which was seemingly shot down by Grubb.

In terms of a release date, the belief is that Forza Horizon 5 could end up launching in late 2021, alongside Halo Infinite and Starfield.