Genshin Impact 1.5 release time countdown and update 1.5 maintenance

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
UPDATE: Today’s Genshin Impact maintenance has begun, meaning that servers are now down across PS4, PC and Mobile platforms for around five hours.
Everything will go live later today, with the Genshin Impact 1.5 release time set for 4am BST, on Wednesday, April 28. For gamers in North America, the same patch will be available to download at 8pm PST (April 27).
ORIGINAL: Developers Mihoyo is updating Genshin Impact in a big way this week, with the release date locked in for the Genshin 1.5 update.
This will include plenty of new content for fans to check out, as well as the upcoming Zhongli Banner rerun.
For anyone who wants to start getting ready today, the official Genshin preload is available on PC and Mobile.
A message from Mihoyo explains: “Travelers on PC can still play the game while pre-installing game resources. Pre-installation will take up a certain amount of your network’s bandwidth, so it’s best to make sure you have a good network connection before beginning pre-installation.
“Travelers on mobile platforms will be unable to play the game while pre-installing game resources. It’s recommended that Travelers complete any Domains or other challenges they wish to finish first before beginning the pre-installation process.
“After the pre-installation process is complete, Travelers can experience the new version content faster once the update maintenance period is finished.”
WHAT TIME IS GENSHIN IMPACT 1.5 UPDATE COMING OUT?
Developers Mihoyo has confirmed that the Genshin Impact 1.5 release date has been set for Wednesday, April 28, with the Genshin 1.5 release time set for 4am BST.
For gamers in North America, the new Genshin update will be available to download at 8pm PST on April 27.
The only downside is that this week’s Genshin Impact update will require servers to go offline at 11pm BST on April 27.
This will affect the game on PC, Mobile and PS4 consoles, with maintenance expected to last for around five hours.
And while servers are down, there will be maintenance compensation of 300 Primogems after everything has been completed.
A message from Mihoyo explains: “To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.
“After Travelers install the new game client, they will be able to continue playing. It is recommended to install the update over a Wi-Fi connection owing to the large file size.
“While the update maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Please take note of the update time and schedule your game time accordingly to avoid losing your progress. We hope Travelers will bear with us during the disruption.”
How to Update The Genshin Impact Client:
- PC: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.
- iOS: Open the App Store and tap Update.
- Android: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. (Alternatively, you may open Google Play and tap Update.)
- PS4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the PS4 Home Screen and press the OPTIONS button > Check for Update.
It should also be noted that the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will be launched after the update 1.5 is released.
This means that the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will arrive on the PlayStation Store on April 28 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).
