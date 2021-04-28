Genshin Impact 1.5 release time countdown and update 1.5 maintenance

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

UPDATE: Today’s Genshin Impact maintenance has begun, meaning that servers are now down across PS4, PC and Mobile platforms for around five hours.

Everything will go live later today, with the Genshin Impact 1.5 release time set for 4am BST, on Wednesday, April 28. For gamers in North America, the same patch will be available to download at 8pm PST (April 27).

Advertisements

ORIGINAL: Developers Mihoyo is updating Genshin Impact in a big way this week, with the release date locked in for the Genshin 1.5 update.

This will include plenty of new content for fans to check out, as well as the upcoming Zhongli Banner rerun.

For anyone who wants to start getting ready today, the official Genshin preload is available on PC and Mobile.

A message from Mihoyo explains: “Travelers on PC can still play the game while pre-installing game resources. Pre-installation will take up a certain amount of your network’s bandwidth, so it’s best to make sure you have a good network connection before beginning pre-installation.

“Travelers on mobile platforms will be unable to play the game while pre-installing game resources. It’s recommended that Travelers complete any Domains or other challenges they wish to finish first before beginning the pre-installation process.

“After the pre-installation process is complete, Travelers can experience the new version content faster once the update maintenance period is finished.”