GMB guest wants dogs and cats 'banned' to stop climate change

Susanna Reid got into a heated discussion on Tuesday morning’s Good Morning Britain after a guest’s suggestion that pets should be banned.

Environmental artist Donnachadgh McCarthy compared the carbon footprint of dogs and cats to owning a car or motor vehicle. McCarthy said they need to “be banned” in order to save the planet.

He said: “We do have an issue. Pets are nice to have but we have to think of the consequences behind them.”

Presenter Susanna argued that many people think of their pets as family.

Co-host Adil Ray kicked off the debate by asking the environmental artist: “You can’t seriously be saying pets are comparable to SUVs, it that absolutely true and we should give them up?”

“Well there is a study in the journal of biosciences last year that the state of the carbon emissions of a dog is the same as running two households for a year.

Susanna followed up: “But what are the consequences of what you’re saying? We are a drain on resources as well.

“My point is you could be talking about human beings as well.”

But Donnachadgh pushed back: “Well if we love our members of our family like we love our kids do you not accept that we have to look after our family?”

Susanna snapped: “Firstly I want to look after my kids and my pets.”

The artist called her comments “quite shocking” and pointed out the government has accepted there is “a climate crisis”.

The guest didn’t go down well with some viewers with some viewers taking straight to social media to share their view on the debate.

One viewer said: “I drive an eletric vehicle. I recycle. I continually look for new ways to be kind to the environment, including sourcing eco friendly dog toys and food.

“This berk can kiss my recycle bin if he thinks I’m giving up my dogs. #GMB”

Whilst another added: “No way on this earth would I give up any of my pets, I have two dogs, three chinchillas, two snakes, a frog, a bearded dragon, and a lizard… I love them more than people.”

A third agreed: “I couldn’t imagine being without my dog! Definitely part of my family #GMB.”

Another added: “Agree with saving the planet but giving up pets is not the way to do it! #GMB”