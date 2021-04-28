Italy's Covid 'Green Pass' – what is it and how does it work?

Author:

The Government is also reportedly considering making the pass a requirement to attend certain cultural and sporting events, such as concerts and football matches, which are to be allowed to reopen in lower-risk yellow zones.

Holders will need to keep their pass with them whenever travelling for non-essential reasons, for example for a holiday, to regions of Italy that are classed as higher-risk red or orange zones.

If someone is travelling for essential reasons, such as medical or work reasons, a green pass won’t be required with the current self-certification form sufficient.

And if someone is travelling from one yellow zone to another, the pass won’t be needed.