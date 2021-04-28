Jasmine Harman admits comparing herself to A Place In The Sun presenters 'I'm too old'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“We still have a lot of people who are really keen to go, so obviously it has to be done in all of the guidelines.”

“It’s not only our rules that we have to adhere to for the UK but also wherever we’re going to.

Advertisements

“So at the moment we’re allowed to film for work but nobody is letting us in, because we’re out of the EU now, it’s a whole different set of rules,” she added.

Jasmine shared how it has been tough to travel at the moment due to both the UK’s exit from the EU and the restrictions in place to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

She continued: “We can’t go anywhere at the moment, but as soon as the borders open up again we will be back out filming, with all of our filming protocols in place.

“I’m looking forward to going back to work, I’ve really missed it because it’s been part of my life for the last 17 years.

“It really plays a big part in how I identify myself, it’s a big part of my identity.”