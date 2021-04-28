NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Jet2 holidays: Is Jet2 taking bookings? The best deals on offer

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

It isn’t 100 percent certain that holidays after June 23 will go ahead, as this is down to the Government’s restrictions.

Jet2 has said: “We look forward to clarity from the UK Government so that we can get flying again.”

Customers who booked flights praised the airline for prompt refunds, and more than £1.3 billion was refunded by Jet2 to customers whose plans were affected by the pandemic.

Jet2 said it will continue this “customer-first approach” and will “refund customers if they want their money back” instead of a refund credit note.

Jet2 best deals

If you’re looking to book a summer getaway with Jet2, read on to find out their best deals at the moment.

They’re offering “sunshine breaks” from £339 per person and villa stays from £489 per person.

Birmingham

Jet2holidays – Rhodes, Theologos, 3-star Filoxenia Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on July 2.
Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, Side, 3-star Lemas Suite Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Birmingham on July 2.
Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas – Spain, Costa Blanca, Moraira, Villa Coldbryca, 7 nights self-catering departing from Birmingham on July 3.
Price: £519 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

Bristol

Jet2holidays – Tenerife, Playa De Las Americas, 3+ star Parque Las Americas, 7 nights self-catering departing from Bristol on July 3.
Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Dalaman, Ovacik, 3-star Celay Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Bristol on 2nd July.
Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2Villas – Menorca, Cala’n Bosch, Villa Som Fonoll, 7 nights self-catering departing from Bristol on July 2.
Price: £489 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

