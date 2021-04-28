NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And...

Showbiz

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

3 min

130views
115
16 shares, 115 points

Author: Fay Leyfield
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – latest celebrity news, gossip, photos, TV and film reviews | The Sun

KATIE Price has revealed she once audtitoned to be in Sex And The City as the “hot nanny”.

The 42-year-old failed to the get the job in the film of the iconic series, with the role going to Alice Eve instead. 

Advertisements
Katie Price has opened up about auditioning for Sex and the City

5

Katie Price has opened up about auditioning for Sex and the City

The mum-of-five didn’t seem too worried about not getting it though as she struggled to even remember the name of the hit American show.

Speaking on podcast The Fellas, Katie – who auditioned in 2009- said: “I auditioned to be the hot babysitter on that and obviously, I clearly didn’t get it.”

She continued: “I have never done acting and that. I would eventually like to do a film about my life but I wouldn’t want to act it. I would want to get someone to do it.”

The role went to Alice Eve

5

The role went to Alice EveCredit: Warner Bros
Katie would have played the hot nanny

Advertisements

5

Katie would have played the hot nanny

Quizzed on who she would like to play her, she replied:  “I have thought about it, I would like to say, I clearly look different all the time.

“Carmen Electra is one. I have done a shoot with Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson and the photographer used to say I was in between them both back then.

“Julia Roberts in my younger days – she’s got the curly hair, but she’s older now.”

The Sex and the City films were hugely popular

5

The Sex and the City films were hugely popularCredit: Getty – Contributor
Katie pictured in 2009, when she auditioned

5

Katie pictured in 2009, when she auditionedCredit: Rex Features
Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

Live Blog

KAN’T DEAL

Kourtney K posts sexiest EVER pics with Travis sending fans wild with bikini PDA

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

BRINGING SEXY BACK

Christine McGuinness poses in green mini-dress for sizzling at home pics

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

‘like a horror film’

Maura Higgins horrified after old man sneaks into garden to take pics

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

MIRANDA GETS SPICY

Miranda Kerr shows off enviable figure in saucy seaside shoot

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

ROCK IT, REBEL

Rebel Wilson shows off her bum in black thong undies after 60lb weight loss

Katie Price says she auditioned to be in Sex And The City as the ‘hot nanny’ – but didn’t get the role

Gossip

AARON RUMOUR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson fans speculate he’s getting divorce as house goes on sale

Speaking previously about the audition, Katie said: “I recently went to LA where I was doing my acting lessons for Sex and the City Part 2. They want a big-breasted English glamour girl and I have had the audition.”     

Alice Eve, who is also English, played Erin in the sequel to the first Sex and the City movie.

She went on have a series of big roles since then, picking up  acting credits in HBO series Entourage, rom-com The Decoy Bride and Star Trek Into Darkness.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

115
16 shares, 115 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in