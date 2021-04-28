NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after...

Showbiz

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

4 min

149views
124
17 shares, 124 points

Author: Stephanie Soteriou
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

KERRY Katona has shared her pride after finally buying her own house 13 years after losing everything – admitting that the struggle had left her feeling “suicidal” in the past.

The 40-year-old star spoke openly as she took to her Instagram page to share the good news with followers earlier this morning, reflecting on how much her life has changed for the better in recent years.

Advertisements
Kerry shared this smiling selfie earlier today

5

Kerry shared this smiling selfie earlier todayCredit: Instagram

Posting a smiling selfie to her grid, the mother-of-five wrote: “Good morning you beautiful people!!! Well it’s official!! After losing EVERYTHING 13 years ago and having to rent I’ve finally bought me a house!!

“I want to share this news because many times over the years I literally felt suicidal! BUT I never gave up! If I can turn things around and get back on top ANYONE can.

“I’m not gonna lie, credit where credit due, I’m really proud of myself. DONT EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!!!!!! Doesn’t matter if others don’t believe in you just as long as you believe in yourself!”

Kerry went on to thank fiance Ryan Mahoney for supporting her, adding: “Thank you @ryanmahoney_7 for always having faith in me even when I didn’t. I love you #LOA #stateofmind ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Even 6 years ago I never thought I’d be where I am today! It’s been bloody hard.”

The star is now loved up with fiance Ryan

5

Advertisements
The star is now loved up with fiance Ryan
She revealed she's buying her own home 13 years after losing it all

5

She revealed she’s buying her own home 13 years after losing it allCredit: Splash

Reflecting on her struggle, the star detailed: “Drugs, bankruptcy, bipolar, mental health, anxiety, divorcees breakdowns, car crash TVs, WOW I honestly never thought I’d get through it all! But here I am.

“Tell yourself every day you love yourself, tell yourself every day your worth it and never ever let other people’s opinions define you as a person! Learn from it all, move on and help others❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

She cheekily signed off the caption: “Oh and yes.. I’m moving back up north ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️”

Kerry had previously been declared bankrupt twice in just five years, and has also opened up about her drugs battle in the past.

Kerry reflected on her difficult few years

5

Kerry reflected on her difficult few yearsCredit: Instagram/KerryKatona
She is now happier and healthier than ever

5

She is now happier and healthier than everCredit: Instagram

You’re Not Alone

EVERY 90 minutes in the UK a life is lost to suicide.

It doesn’t discriminate, touching the lives of people in every corner of society – from the homeless and unemployed to builders and doctors, reality stars and footballers.

It’s the biggest killer of people under the age of 35, more deadly than cancer and car crashes.

And men are three times more likely to take their own life than women.

Yet it’s rarely spoken of, a taboo that threatens to continue its deadly rampage unless we all stop and take notice, now.

That is why The Sun launched the You’re Not Alone campaign.

The aim is that by sharing practical advice, raising awareness and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health, we can all do our bit to help save lives.

Let’s all vow to ask for help when we need it, and listen out for others… You’re Not Alone.

If you, or anyone you know, needs help dealing with mental health problems, the following organisations provide support:

Kerry Katona says being on OnlyFans has ‘turned her life around’

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

HOUSE OF HORROR

Katie Price says haunted mansion contains a ‘psychic candle’ and boy ghost

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

PEARLY WHITES

AJ Pritchard and Jessica Rose reveal epic teeth transformation

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

MIRANDA GETS SPICY

Miranda Kerr shows off enviable figure in saucy seaside shoot

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

Feature

POTTY FOR PETE

Bridgerton star Phoebe’s new man Pete smokes weed & has string of hot exes

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

HERE SCRUMS THE BRIDE

Rugby ace Danny Cipriani marries girlfriend after 12 months together

Kerry Katona, 40, finally buys own house 13 years after losing it all as she admits she felt suicidal amid the struggle

HANDYMAN

Why does Keith Lemon wear a bandage on his hand?

In 2019, she told how she became an addict at just 14 years old after her alcoholic mum gave her drugs – telling her they were “sherbet dip”.

And by 28, with three failed marriages and years of drug abuse behind her, Kerry was suicidal.

Also in 2019, Kerry was left devastated when ex George Kay was found dead after a suspected drug overdose, with George father to Kerry’s youngest child Dylan-Jorge, now seven.

However, things have taken a turn for the better in recent months, with the star getting engaged to personal trainer Ryan in August 2020 – now appearing to be happier and healthier than ever.

Contact the Samaritans

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at anytime.

Or email https://www.samaritans.org/

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

124
17 shares, 124 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in