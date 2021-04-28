Laughing youths film themselves kicking pensioner, 74, into freezing cold river

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

In the footage, which we have chosen to show only in still images, a violent youth is seen moving his leg towards the victim. The brazen thug was filmed by his friends as he targeted the pensioner from behind in the “shocking and upsetting” attack.

The victim fell headfirst into the River Mersey in Warrington, Liverpool Echo reports. He suffered a cut to his face after banging his head. Advertisements Two women passing by rushed to the pensioner’s aid on Sunday afternoon, reports Cheshire Live. But the pensioner was left shaken following the ordeal and police are desperate to trace the young thugs. Facebook users vented their fury at the sickening offence.

One wrote: “Sadly today the punishment does not fit the crime, probably a slap on the wrist and told not to do it again.” Another added: “Something needs to be done about these unruly youths of today, it’s because they know they get away with things too easily, they do things all the more, do what’s right and throw the book at them. “This guy is someone’s dad, grandad, if he was a member of my family I’d be guns blazing, they are no less than sick in the head if they think pushing an elderly man into the water is funny! Hope the man in question makes a speedy recovery.” One user commented: “He’s lucky he wasn’t knocked unconscious when he banged his head! “Being he walked home, he probably didn’t want any fuss made when the women helped him, are they able to give a description of the youths.” Advertisements Another wrote: “Unfortunately I believe things like this will become more and more common. “The law, society and parents are becoming so mamby pamby and therefore children/youths have no respect for their own parents let alone anyone else. “I really hope they catch them but I doubt it unfortunately. Parents out there, it’s someone’s child, if you live in the area maybe question them about this incident. Youths talk and Snapchat everything.”