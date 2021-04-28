NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes have 'high-profile figures' wanting to jump ship

Sports

date 2021-04-28

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

“I think Hamilton has propped Mercedes up a bit in the first two races,” Webber told Marca. “The car is not easy, far from it, but Lewis has got the results and even leads the World Championship.

“But he has a tough rival in Verstappen. We are all fans of Max’s style, watching his racing is incredibly spectacular, which is exactly what we ask of an F1 driver.

“They are two gladiators and that’s what this sport needs, an intense rivalry… and there will come a peak moment when there will be fireworks between the two, I’m convinced.

“At the moment they get on well and have a lot of respect for each other, but during the season? Hamilton is a 12-round boxer, he will always be on the prowl and against him you have to be ready to take the fight.”

