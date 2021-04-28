'Life begins again' Kevin Clifton addresses major career move live on GMB after set backs

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Speaking on his podcast The Kevin Clifton Show, he didn’t rule out a return to the dancefloor in the future: “Who knows if I’ll go back to Strictly, never say never.

“I think if I’ve learned anything it’s that you never close the door. You just don’t know how things are going to go.”

Advertisements

He added: “I thought I was going to be on stage all year and all of a sudden that’s not happening any more.”

Following the pandemic Kevin’s lead role in musical Strictly Ballroom is on hold.