Monty Don confirms Gardeners' World replacement as he addresses break away from show

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Monty Don , 65, has been keeping his Twitter followers updated on his latest career venture as he begins recording his audiobook. The much-loved gardener also let his fans know he is having a short break away from Gardeners’ World soon as he confirmed who will be taking over the helm.

Posting in front of his 223,000 Twitter followers, Monty gave an update about what he’s up to.

Advertisements

He wrote yesterday: “Having been delayed by a year due to Covid I am off today (and for the next four days) to a studio to read ‘My Garden World’ as an audio book.”

The exciting update left some worried about what this might mean for his BBC Two show.

One replied: “Back in time for Gardeners World I hope!”

READ MORE: Monty Don: Gardeners’ World host opens up on career struggles