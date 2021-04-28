New PS Plus free games revealed – Can PlayStation Now May 2021 keep up?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

The PS Plus May 2021 lineup is set to include three games in total, one of which can only be downloaded on PS5 consoles.

Sony has included a nice mix of genres, although none of the new titles are particularly new.

Advertisements

Wreckfest, Stranded Deep and Battlefield V are all games worth checking out, and should keep gamers entertained over the coming weeks.

But while there are plenty of different types of gameplay to enjoy across all three games, there has been quite a lot of cross-pollination with Sony’s other big subscription service.

PlayStation Now remains relatively low-key in terms of exposure it gets each month, with at least three new titles added to its library every four weeks.

And two of those featured in PlayStation Plus for May have already been available on PS Now.

Wrestfest will be leaving the PS Now service at the end of May, while Stranded Deep has no end time on the service.