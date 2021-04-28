NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Next Argos PS5 restock date could have been revealed, 'DOUBLE'...

Gaming

Next Argos PS5 restock date could have been revealed, 'DOUBLE' previous allocation

1 min

112views
97
15 shares, 97 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Next Argos PS5 restock date could have been revealed, 'DOUBLE' previous allocation

The caveat to all of this is that Argos restocks typically drop in the wee hours of the morning, with PS5 restocks in the past going live at 1am.

So if you do want to get hold of a PS5 with the next Argos restock you’ll have to be prepared for a late night.

Advertisements

As always with rumours, it’s best to take the information with a pinch of salt.

However, the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter does have a strong track record of being right, with their information – and leaks from other PS5 stock tracker accounts – proving invaluable to those still trying to pick up the hugely in-demand next-gen console.

Argos like other retailers don’t tend to officially announce the time and date that their next PS5 restocks will be going live.

So the information from accounts such as @PS5StockAlertUK have proved invaluable to those looking to purchase a PlayStation 5.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in