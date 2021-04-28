NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

NHS app travel: Which countries can you use the NHS...

Travel

NHS app travel: Which countries can you use the NHS app for? Grant Shapps confirms plans

1 min

108views
93
14 shares, 93 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

NHS app travel: Which countries can you use the NHS app for? Grant Shapps confirms plans

While the countries haven’t yet been announced, speculation has suggested countries including Barbados, Israel, Morocco, the Maldives, the Seychelles, Grenada and St Lucia could be among the nations on the green list.

Chief executive of the travel consultancy firm PC Agency, Paul Charles said Government sources had given a list of mainly island destinations with high vaccination rates and low Covid infections.

Advertisements

He suggested it is “highly likely” 20 to 30 countries could be on the green list from the very beginning of travel reopening.

Mr Charles said on his blog: “I still understand from my high-level sources, and believe, that all of Europe, and countries such as Turkey will be either amber or green in the first traffic light map.”

Advertisements
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in