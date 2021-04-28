NHS app travel: Which countries can you use the NHS app for? Grant Shapps confirms plans

Author:

While the countries haven’t yet been announced, speculation has suggested countries including Barbados, Israel, Morocco, the Maldives, the Seychelles, Grenada and St Lucia could be among the nations on the green list.

Chief executive of the travel consultancy firm PC Agency, Paul Charles said Government sources had given a list of mainly island destinations with high vaccination rates and low Covid infections.

He suggested it is “highly likely” 20 to 30 countries could be on the green list from the very beginning of travel reopening.

Mr Charles said on his blog: “I still understand from my high-level sources, and believe, that all of Europe, and countries such as Turkey will be either amber or green in the first traffic light map.”