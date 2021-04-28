NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

O2 and Vodafone are joining forces and it's very good news for customers

Technology

Technology

O2 and Vodafone are joining forces and it's very good news for customers

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

O2 and Vodafone are joining forces and it's very good news for customers

They will also be able to support faster speeds, lower latency, plus offer more efficient and greener 5G services. The move is subject to approval from Ofcom but could benefit anyone who buys a new device, such as the iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21, which is 5G-enabled.

Speaking about the new Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said, “This year O2 is investing more than ever in its network to improve coverage and experience. Securing contiguous blocks of spectrum is crucial to harnessing the true power of 5G – we will have the strongest indoor and outdoor connectivity and an ultra-reliable frequency.

“O2 is a champion for coverage and reliability, and remains committed to responsibly and securely improving the network experience for all our customers across the UK. This deal with Vodafone is further evidence of our commitment to customers and we’re hugely excited about the possibilities of our 5G network.”

