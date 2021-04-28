'Out Of Line' Will Draw A Beautiful Tale On Switch This Summer

Author:

The list of intriguing Indie games coming to the Switch eShop this year continues to grow, and another one to consider is Out of Line. Developed by Nerd Monkeys and published by Hatinh Interactive, Switch will be the first console to get the game with release planned alongside the PC version this Summer.

Out of Line is a puzzle platformer that looks to utilise the character’s spear in a variety of imaginative ways. The art style is certainly eye-catching and the story will revolve around lost memories; Francisco Santos, Lead Artist at Nerd Monkeys, says the following in the press release.

Out of Line is being designed with a stylized approach. The mechanics of the game revolve around San’s spear, something the character sees as a tool that will help him navigate this strange world. We want players to learn through experimentation, constantly tinkering with puzzles until they find a logical solution. This design philosophy plays a thematic role in our game, as most individuals find their purpose through trial and error.

You can see a trailer below.

It’s worth noting there’ll be a livestream and Q&A session by developer Nerd Monkeys on April 29 at 11.00am (PST) / 2.00pm (EST) / 7.00pm (GMT) / 8.00pm (GMT+1), so it’ll be worth checking out the YouTube channel to follow that.

