Parkinson’s disease: Four signs that could indicate your risk of developing the condition

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition whereby the signals communicated between the brain and nervous system are disrupted. This causes a number of impairments, many of which relate to movement. The symptoms are often subtle at first but become quite pronounced as the condition advances. What are four early signs you may be at risk?

Your GP will perform a test known as the pull test to assess a person’s balance and determine if it might be Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s specifically targets nerve cells which reside deep within the brain. Basal ganglia nerves control balance and flexibility, so any damage to these nerves can impair a person’s balance.

If you think you may have Parkinson’s, you should speak to your GP.

They can refer you to a Parkinson’s specialist if they think your symptoms need further investigation.

Parkinson’s should only be diagnosed after having a consultation with a specialist.

It’s not always easy to diagnose the condition.

So it’s important that you see a Parkinson’s specialist to get an accurate diagnosis and to consider the best treatment options.