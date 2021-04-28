NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Parkinson’s disease: Four signs that could indicate your risk of...

Health

Parkinson’s disease: Four signs that could indicate your risk of developing the condition

1 min

106views
96
15 shares, 96 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Parkinson’s disease: Four signs that could indicate your risk of developing the condition

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition whereby the signals communicated between the brain and nervous system are disrupted. This causes a number of impairments, many of which relate to movement. The symptoms are often subtle at first but become quite pronounced as the condition advances. What are four early signs you may be at risk?

Poor balance

Parkinson’s specifically targets nerve cells which reside deep within the brain. Basal ganglia nerves control balance and flexibility, so any damage to these nerves can impair a person’s balance.

Advertisements

Your GP will perform a test known as the pull test to assess a person’s balance and determine if it might be Parkinson’s disease.

If you think you may have Parkinson’s, you should speak to your GP.

They can refer you to a Parkinson’s specialist if they think your symptoms need further investigation.

Parkinson’s should only be diagnosed after having a consultation with a specialist.

It’s not always easy to diagnose the condition.

So it’s important that you see a Parkinson’s specialist to get an accurate diagnosis and to consider the best treatment options.

Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in