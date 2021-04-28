Paul Sinha: The Chase star tells fans he's a 'poor typist now' amid Parkinson's diagnosis

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

The Chase star Paul Sinha, 50, took to social media today to give fans an update. The comedian and quizzer, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, said he had put an alternative arrangement in place, now that he is a “poor typist”.

According to his most recent Twitter post, Paul has enlisted the assistance of his husband Oliver Levy to help him type.

“I might be a poor typist now, but luckily thanks to progress I can use an alternative that wasn’t even an option a few years ago.

“A husband,” he amusingly told his 180,400 followers.

Many took to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts.

