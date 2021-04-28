Phil Spencer explains how working from home will 'leave its mark on the housing market'

Author:

Daily Express

Working from home has definitely become the new normal for a lot of Britons. For many, working from home will become a permanent lifestyle change as businesses in the city close their offices. Home improvement retailer and garden centre Wickes has been on the lookout for new home office set ups on social media, while helping many customers build their working from home space.

He added: “In a lot of places which were full of second homeowners – in the more far-flung places – if they’ve got good broadband and somebody selling that house or flat can demonstrate that working from home is perfectly doable and achievable in a dedicated space, then that’s going to impact values and popularity.

“Equally, in the other way, somewhere that is a dormitory town full of commuters and is quite expensive and therefore the properties are more expensive per square foot, I think they won’t be as popular.

“There will be a shifting around of values.”

Phil said it’s also important for sellers to not leave an extra room, which could be turned into a home office, to the “buyers’ imagination”.