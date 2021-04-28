Phil Spencer explains how working from home will 'leave its mark on the housing market'

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Working from home has definitely become the new normal for a lot of Britons. For many, working from home will become a permanent lifestyle change as businesses in the city close their offices. Home improvement retailer and garden centre Wickes has been on the lookout for new home office set ups on social media, while helping many customers build their working from home space.
He added: “In a lot of places which were full of second homeowners – in the more far-flung places – if they’ve got good broadband and somebody selling that house or flat can demonstrate that working from home is perfectly doable and achievable in a dedicated space, then that’s going to impact values and popularity.
“Equally, in the other way, somewhere that is a dormitory town full of commuters and is quite expensive and therefore the properties are more expensive per square foot, I think they won’t be as popular.
“There will be a shifting around of values.”
Phil said it’s also important for sellers to not leave an extra room, which could be turned into a home office, to the “buyers’ imagination”.
He added: “You must really spell it out for them. This is where the home office can be.
“Dress it up, make it look like an office.”
When it comes to judging the Wickes Home Office competition, Phil said he’s looking forward to not only seeing the “big and glamorous” office spaces but the “creative and the well-thought out”.
He continued: “We have all had to use our homes so much harder and so much more recently.
“I think a lot of people will have learned how to do that and this is what the competition should flag up – some good examples of how people have done that.
“I think we’re going to see some really fantastic results where people have used creativity and thought.
“We’ve had to think outside the box – everybody has.”
“It will be just as great to see that clever, creative use of a small space, as it will be to see a double bedroom that’s been made into a double office,” he added.
Visit Wickes’ Facebook, Instagram or Twitter page and follow the guidance on each channel to share a picture of you in your working from home space, using the hashtag #WickesHomeOfficeAwards.
Entries are open from 07:00 on Monday 19th April and close at 23:59 on Monday 17th May (inclusive). Click here for more information.
Read More
0 Comments