PlayStation Network DOWN: How long will PSN be down for?

Gaming

PlayStation Network DOWN: How long will PSN be down for?

PlayStation Network DOWN: How long will PSN be down for?

Issues seem to be ongoing with Account Management, Gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video and PlayStation Store.

The website states: “You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

For Gaming and social the message reads: “Affected platforms: Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web

“Affected services: You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features.

