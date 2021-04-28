NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Portugal holidays: When can you travel to Portugal? Will you...

Portugal holidays: When can you travel to Portugal? Will you need Covid test? Latest rules

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Some countries may also enforce their own entry rules, such as requiring visitors to be vaccinated, or negative Covid tests.

But Portugal’s travel leaders want UK holidaymakers to return from the middle of May without needing the vaccine.

Manuel Lobo Antunes, Portugal’s ambassador to the UK, said UK holidaymakers could be able to visit the country next month.

He told Sky News the country is “hopeful from the middle of May, regular mobility between the UK and Portugal and vice versa can be established”.

