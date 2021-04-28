PSN Down: PS4 gamers reporting PlayStation Network server outage

Author:

PSN servers are reportedly down tonight, with thousands of reports coming in of an ongoing PlayStation Network outage.

Problems first started being shared at 10pm BST and are continuing for PS4 and PS5 console owners. From what has been shared so far, tonight’s outage is affecting PS4 and PS5 gamers in both Europe and North America.

One affected user unable to login into their PS4 console tonight reports: “Even when I try to log in into the site of PlayStation goes 404 error.

Another writes: “I just wanted to play reset my password and then everything crashed.”