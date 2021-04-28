PSN Down: PS4 gamers reporting PlayStation Network server outage

Author:
PSN servers are reportedly down tonight, with thousands of reports coming in of an ongoing PlayStation Network outage.
Problems first started being shared at 10pm BST and are continuing for PS4 and PS5 console owners. From what has been shared so far, tonight’s outage is affecting PS4 and PS5 gamers in both Europe and North America.
One affected user unable to login into their PS4 console tonight reports: “Even when I try to log in into the site of PlayStation goes 404 error.
Another writes: “I just wanted to play reset my password and then everything crashed.”
It’s unclear what has caused PSN servers to crash tonight or how long the outage might last. This month has only seen a small number of server issues and most of these have been ended before the end of day.
A message from Sony confirms that there are issues affecting the account and management system on PSN, but does not provide an ETA on when things will be back online.
The report from Sony adds: “You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Affected plans confirmed by Sony include PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as the Web Store and PS Vita handheld gaming machine.
