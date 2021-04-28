Ralf Little urges fans to 'look after themselves' after urgent warning of online scam

Author:

The NHS website states that the vaccine is safe, effective and gives the best protection against Covid-19.

Two doses of the jab are needed for longer lasting protection.

On side effects, they state: “So far, millions of people have been given a Covid-19 vaccine and reports of serious side effects, such as allergic reactions or clotting problems, have been very rare.”

They added symptoms after the jab could include feeling tired, a headache, feeling achy, feeling or being sick, however they add most of these are “mild and short term”.