NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ralf Little urges fans to 'look after themselves' after urgent...

Celebrities

Ralf Little urges fans to 'look after themselves' after urgent warning of online scam

1 min

105views
100
15 shares, 100 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Ralf Little urges fans to 'look after themselves' after urgent warning of online scam

The NHS website states that the vaccine is safe, effective and gives the best protection against Covid-19.

Two doses of the jab are needed for longer lasting protection.

Advertisements

On side effects, they state: “So far, millions of people have been given a Covid-19 vaccine and reports of serious side effects, such as allergic reactions or clotting problems, have been very rare.”

They added symptoms after the jab could include feeling tired, a headache, feeling achy, feeling or being sick, however they add most of these are “mild and short term”.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in