Rheumatoid arthritis: Eyes and eight other non-joint areas affected by arthritis

In fact, about 40 percent of the people who have rheumatoid arthritis also experience signs and symptoms that don’t involve the joints, reports the Mayo Clinic.

Rheumatoid arthritis can affect many non-joint structures, including:

Skin

Eyes

Lungs

Heart

Kidneys

Salivary glands

Nerve tissue

Bone marrow

Blood vessels.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the intensity of signs and symptoms may vary and may even come and go.

“Periods of increased disease activity, called flares, alternate with periods of relative remission — when the swelling and pain fade or disappear,” the health body explains.

