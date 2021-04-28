Samsung brings its best Galaxy smartphone features to its Windows 10 laptops

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Samsung has launched a trio of Windows 10-powered laptops inspired by its best-selling Galaxy smartphones. These new portable PCs arrive with a super-slim design, touchscreens, and built-in access superfast downloads when away from Wi-Fi. In fact, with some even offering 5G speeds of over 300Mbps you might prefer connecting to that mobile signal rather than your slow old home broadband.

The most impressive of the range is the new Galaxy Book Pro 360, which is as thin as a flagship smartphone, but still comes packed with enough features to power you through your daily digital tasks. Advertisements As the name suggests, the Pro 360 has a flippable screen that transforms it into a tablet and it’s fully compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus so you scribble and write without using your finger. It comes in two sizes with the smaller 13.3-inch weighing in at just over 1kg. If you’re not bothered about that bendy display then there’s also the launch of the Galaxy Book Pro that gets a design that’s even lighter – in fact at just 0.8Kg you might forget it’s even in your bag. Both the lightweight Galaxy Book Pro and bendable Galaxy Book Pro 360 feature AMOLED screens, which should provide some pretty impressive visual. The displays automatically adapt based on what you are doing, which means Netflix binges will look like a cinema screen, while colours are more realistic when photo editing.

Elsewhere, you’ll also get some dynamic sound from both of these machines, thanks to the inclusion of Dolby Atmos. This provides a more immersive audio experience, Samsung says. You can also link your new Galaxy Book laptop to a Samsung tablet for a dual-screen experience. If you need to bash out some emails, Samsung has also made some big improvements to its keyboard with better travel, wider keys and quieter design which should stop annoying work colleagues. A larger and more responsive trackpad is also included. For those endless Zoom calls, there is a new mic system that is able to cancel out background noise making sure you are heard loud and clear.

Another clever feature coming to these devices is something Samsung is calling Intelligent Performance Manager which can adjust the fan inside the case depending on where and when you are using the laptop. Using some clever AI these machines can work out if the laptop is on your lap and make sure things are kept much cooler. If you’re in a quiet library the PC can run almost silently to make sure you don’t disturb anyone. Samsung is also boasting that its new laptops can survive life on the road and have been tested against drops, temperatures dust and even salt spray should you happen to be working on the beach. Advertisements If you need to plug in some accessories you’ll find USB-C ports and a microSD card slot. The Book Pro also adds a USB-A port as well. If you’re worried about security then Samsung has plenty of advancements to help you keep things safe including a new Secret Screen mode which makes it impossible for the person sat next to you on the train to read what’s on the display. If someone tries to log in, the new Security Cam will take a snap of them and send it to you via email.