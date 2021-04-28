Second Extinction Xbox release time scheduled for Xbox Game Pass today

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Second Extinction is a first-person shooter that has been available on Steam for some time but will soon drop onto Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Game Previews programme. There are plenty of choices available on XGP, and Second Extinction is launching during a busy month for the subscription service. Advertisements Second Extinction releases on Thursday, April 28, sandwiched between MLB The Show 21 and Destroy All Humans, which arrives on April 29. But while there are a lot of different games to choose from, Second Extinction stands out for its unique gameplay. For those who might not have heard about it, the Second Extinction is a 3 player cooperative shooter where your goal is to wipe out mutated dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Gamers can choose between different characters called survivors, with different combinations of weapons and abilities available.

The official description explains: “Mutated dinosaurs have destroyed humanity, and the few survivors left have fled to space. Through short but intense guerilla missions, your specialized fireteam is being sent back to Earth to pick the invasion force apart. It’s time to take back our planet! “Take on the role of one of the resistance fighters and team up with up to two other survivors to hit the enemy where it hurts. Combine your unique abilities, weapon loadouts and equipment for explosive results. “Fighting dinosaurs has never felt this visceral, with non-stop explosive combat scenarios and adrenaline-pumping tension as your small and isolated team moves through the world, facing enemies of greater numbers or greater size. “These dinosaurs are nothing like our history books indicated, with strange mutations that make them even more lethal. From electric raptors to behemoth t-rexes that tower over their smaller brethren, these vile creatures are hard to take down. Advertisements “Together with the rest of the community, your actions will shape the course of the war against the dinosaurs. Stay tuned, to see how you will make a difference in the coming war.”

WHAT TIME CAN YOU START PLAYING SECOND EXTINCTION? Developers Systemic Reaction has confirmed that the Second Extinction release date on Xbox One on April 28. And according to a tweet posted by the development team, the Second Extinction release time has been set for 1pm BST. The message posted in April reads: “In just two days at 2pm CEST @Xbox players can join the fight to #ReclaimEarth. Make sure the right side wins!” As mentioned above, Second Extinction will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft Game Preview.