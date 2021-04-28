Should Clinicians Be Required to Get COVID-19 Vaccines?

Author:

This post originally appeared on Medscape Medical News Headlines

Nearly half of frontline healthcare workers had not been vaccinated as of early March, according to a recent survey. Twelve percent of respondents hadn’t decided whether to get vaccinated, and 18% said they don’t plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Few healthcare organizations have mandated that employees get COVID-19 vaccines, which are available under FDA emergency use authorizations but have not yet been fully approved. The legality of requiring vaccination with a vaccine authorized for emergency use, rather than full approval, is unclear.