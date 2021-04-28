Spain holidays: 'June' to spark beginning of tourism 'recovery' with Britons welcomed back

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Spain is keen to welcome Britons back to its shores, with the nation’s tourism minister eyeing June as its month for tourism “recovery”. Fernando Valdes Verelst, Spain’s tourism minister, said he is pushing for the UK and Spain’s digital vaccination certifications to be “mutually recognised”.

“Hopefully we will be seeing this summer the restart of holidays.”

However, it is not yet clear whether or not Spain will make it onto the UK’s quarantine-free “green list”.

Speaking on Sky News this morning, UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said he would be revealing more about the list “within the next few weeks.”

He said: “The earliest possible unlock is May 17. We won’t have international travel before that.