Video of N.R.A. Chief Wayne LaPierre Shooting an Elephant Draws Criticism

The emergence of a video showing Wayne LaPierre, the polarizing head of the National Rifle Association, shooting but struggling to kill an African bush elephant during a 2013 hunting trip in Botswana drew criticism on Tuesday from conservation groups.

The awkward display — in which Mr. LaPierre shoots at the elephant three times at close range with a rifle while it is still alive after wounding it with an initial shot — was recorded for an outdoor television show that the N.R.A. once sponsored, but the video was never aired. (In the end, the host of the program fired the fatal shot.)

The video was obtained by The New Yorker and The Trace, a nonprofit website funded by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group co-founded by Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has donated tens of millions of dollars to gun-control groups.

Later in the footage, Mr. LaPierre’s wife, Susan, can be seen shooting another elephant right between the eyes as it approaches her and the guides, who instruct her to fire a second round between its legs to make sure it is dead. She later cuts off part of the elephant’s tail to keep as a memento of the kill.