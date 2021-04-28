Wenger willing to help Arsenal legends with takeover despite Kroenke statement

Author: [email protected] (Daniel Blackham)

Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger has confirmed he is willing to help club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira in their joint takeover bid alongside Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, despite current owners the Kroenke family insisting they will not sell.

Gunners fans are dreaming of a potential takeover in the coming months after taking to the Emirates in their thousands to protest against the current owners.

Following the European Super League fiasco, coupled with the consistently below-expectations results on the pitch, fans have started to call for change in their droves.

Spotify co-founder and self-proclaimed Arsenal fan Ek recently confirmed he is looking into the potential of buying the club, and has asked Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira for their support if he is successful.

And now, Wenger has thrown his hat into the ring by confirming he would do whatever he could to help the club he managed for 22 years.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he expressed he is still an Arsenal fan and wants to see the club run in the correct way, saying: “I would say I like the fact that former people of the club run the club.

“Basically you have two examples in the football world – former players who run the club like Bayern [Munich], or big investors who buy a club like Man City.

“I personally, because I’m a football man, I like the fact that former Arsenal players take over and give advice.

“For the project, I prefer personally… the best deals I made were when nobody knew about it and you come out and it’s done. When you announce things, you have a mountain to climb after. Nobody wants to give in. It’s easier always when you do your deals, when it’s done you come out and [announce it].

“Look, I will always support Arsenal. If I can help Arsenal I will do it in any way. That’s my answer. If not, I am happy in my life.”

Earlier on Tuesday, however, Josh and Stan Kroenke issued a statement confirming they would reject any takeover bid made for the club.

The statement read: “In recent days we have noted media speculation regarding a potential takeover bid for Arsenal Football Club. We remain 100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club. We have not received any offer and we will not entertain any offer.

“Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this.”

Wenger often received criticism from fans towards the end of his time at the Emirates, and the Frenchman conceded that he made mistakes towards the end of his tenure.

However, he insisted that he only ever had the club’s best interests in mind, adding: “I think the fans give me credit that I always put Arsenal first. I sacrificed many of the best years of my life in my career to help the club get out of building the new stadium without any money from anybody.

“We didn’t go out and say we needed money, we did it with the quality of our work and we remained at the top.

“Yes, I was criticised, you have to accept that when you’re in a public job. I don’t think anyone would question the fact that I did it genuinely with desire to do what is best for the club. Afterwards, I made mistakes, I don’t deny that.”