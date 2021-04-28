Why you shouldn't mow the lawn in May – What No Mow May is all about

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Mowing your lawn is an essential job for every gardener as grass and flowers appear to grow at a rapid pace during the Spring and Summer months. Mowing is the key to a healthy lawn, encouraging a lusher crop of grass. Cutting the grass is a timely task each season and must be undertaken on several occasions to maintain a tip-top lawn. However, mowing your lawn in May is banned for many as gardeners strive to help nature in another way.

Each year a campaign called No Mow May launches for the month of May.

Advertisements

The initiative is set like a challenge, such as the no-makeup photo or the ice bucket challenge, which is endorsed by many plant enthusiasts.

All you have to do to participate is let your lawn grow for the entire month of May.

Several nature charities, including Plantlife, endorse the campaign, urging people with gardens to leave their mowers in their sheds until June.

READ MORE: When to start watering garden plants in spring