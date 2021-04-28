Woman shot to death in north Harris County apartment complex

Author: KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Harris County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a woman at an apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter saying investigators responded to the complex at 17111 Hafer Road late Tuesday evening.

To our community members near North Fwy & 1960: @HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located at 17111 Hafer Rd. Preliminary info: an adult female suffered gunshot wounds and has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are en route to pic.twitter.com/AEpkhKHw0y — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 28, 2021

They discovered a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Homicide investigators are on scene.

This is the second major crime scene in the area in two nights.

Monday night, a man was shot and killed and a 4-year-old girl injured in a shooting at a separate apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive, just over a mile away.

READ ALSO: 4-year-old girl shot, man killed during N Harris Co. apartment complex shooting

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.