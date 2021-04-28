NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Woman shot to death in north Harris County apartment complex

Woman shot to death in north Harris County apartment complex

Author: KTRK

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

Woman shot to death in north Harris County apartment complex
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Harris County deputies are investigating the shooting death of a woman at an apartment complex.

The sheriff's office posted on Twitter saying investigators responded to the complex at 17111 Hafer Road late Tuesday evening.

They discovered a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Homicide investigators are on scene.

This is the second major crime scene in the area in two nights.

Monday night, a man was shot and killed and a 4-year-old girl injured in a shooting at a separate apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive, just over a mile away.

READ ALSO: 4-year-old girl shot, man killed during N Harris Co. apartment complex shooting

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

