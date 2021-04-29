Alton Towers' Gangsta Granny ride inspired by David Walliams' nan

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

David Walliams is opening his own theme park ride based on his successful children’s book Gangsta Granny.

The comedian who has become a well-known children’s author has raked in millions for his successful tales, and now the popular book characters will appear at Alton Towers.

The ride is based around book Gangsta Granny, which was made into a film in 2013, starring the likes of Joanna Lumley, and Miranda Hart.

The ride includes interactive elements, where you will ride through a tunnel of adventure as the story of Gangsta Granny comes alive in 3D.

Characters such as Ben, Raj, The Queen, and Linda can be spotted around the ride.

The star shared the new on Instagram and shared the first insight into the new ride, ahead of its opening next month.

He took five children for the first exclusive chance to enjoy the adventure, which officially opens to the public from May 17.

Walliams said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the brand new #GangstaGranny ride at @altontowers.

“My story has been brought to life in such an exciting and hilarious way.

“The attraction will be open to the public on May 17.”

There is also a gift shop based around character Raj, filled with sweets and goodies, as well as Gangsta Granny merchandise.

What’s more there is also a carousel and another ride for smaller children.

David has his own world at the park named ‘The world of David Walliams’ where the attractions will be based.

The star has 26 books to date including the likes of Billionaire Bairn, Mr Mingin, The Boy in the Dress, and Ratburger.

Members of the public shared their excitement for the opening of the ride.

One fan said: “Wow! Fantastic!”

Another added: “Brilliant, you must be so pleased.”

A third agreed: “Looks so cool.”

A number of fans were tagging their friends in the announcement post and said, “we have to go”.